LU-Belleville remains unbeaten in men’s ice hockey

No matter the score or how much time is left on the clock, the Lindenwood University-Belleville men’s ice hockey team can never be counted out as they earned a come-from-behind 4-3 win over Marian University.
The Lynx (5-0), trailed the Sabres 3-2 at the end of two periods. In the third, they dominated having a shot advantage of 22-2, but couldn’t score the equalizer past Justin Davidson.
Then, with three minutes and 20 seconds left, Brandon Janke got the puck behind the net and scored a wrap-around goal, beating Davidson over the right shoulder to tie it at 3-3.
It looked as if the game would head into overtime but the Sabres committed a costly hooking penalty with 1:20 to go. On the power play, the Lynx never let the puck out of Marian’s zone. After seeing Kyle Bishop’s shot initially get saved, the puck got away from Davidson and that allowed Landon Hiebert to bury it into the back of the net, giving LU-Belleville a 4-3 win.
The Lynx return to the ice Friday as they’ll host Southern Illinois University Edwardsville at the Ice Zone. Puck drops at 10:20 p.m.
News-Democrat
