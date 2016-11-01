LU-Belleville kicks off women’s basketball season at IUPUI with exhibition game

The Lindenwood-Belleville women’s basketball team kicks off their 2016-2017 season Wednesday when the Lady Lynx travel to Indianapolis to take on IUPUI for an exhibition game.
The Lady Lynx have multiple players returning to the court this year. Juniors Leeah Jason, Tiara Bramlett, Allison Webb, and Torre Kohrmann as well as seniors Ilsie Calles, Jasmine Gibbs-Brown, Candace Niemerg, and Stephanie Cathcart.
Niemerg, who was a transfer from Lake Land Community College, is coming off an impressive first year at LU-B ranking fourth in the nation in total blocks on the year (95) and coming in 5th in blocks per game (3.065). Her highest came on Feb. 4 against Columbia College where she racked up eight blocks against the Lady Cougars.
Bramlett is also coming off a notable season where she lead the team in field goal percentage ending the season with a 57 percent field goal average. She also surpassed the previous leaders in most rebounds in a game when she picked up 18 against William Woods University on Jan. 5.
The Lynx have since added 10 new players to the roster. Senior An’Jonae Woodson, juniors Carrie Graham, Vivevca Nwagbaraocha, Ashley Bland, Jenna Endres, Emma Planter, Heather Waldemar, and freshmen Hailey Erdman, Brianna Mueller, and Sydney Kremer round out the rest of the roster.
Tip-off for Wednesday’s game at IUPUI is set for 7 p.m.
