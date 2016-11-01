McKendree pair finishes second in bass tourney

The McKendree University bass fishing program returned to action at the Southern Illinois University-Carbondale Fall Invitational on Lake of Egypt in Marion.
Four universities squared off on the water, where two other local club tournaments made for a crowded day of fishing. According to head coach Jon Rinderer, Lake of Egypt features a unique slot limit for bass. Teams were allowed to bring in a five-fish limit, and that limit could consist of several different siz combinations of bass. Only bass measuring over 16 inches or between 12 and 14 inches could be kept. The five-bass limit could have all fish between 12 and 14 inches, or as many as four over 16 inches and one between 12 and 14 inches. This format was unlike most tournaments, where the anglers are trying to catch the five biggest fish.
The McKendree duo of Trevor McKinney and Dailus Richardson were the only pairing in the tournament to figure out how to catch four fish over the 16-inch mark. However, they were unable to hook the one 12- to 14-inch fish to complete their five-fish limit. Their four fish weight in at 9.60 pounds for a second place finish overall. Brock Wilke (Mater Dei) and Brock Meigs teamed to catch a five-fish limit with all catches measuring between 12 and 14 inches. Their fish weighed 5.70 pounds, which was good for seventh place. J.T. Russell and Curtis Lilly nabbed four fish totalling 4.85 pounds for a ninth-place showing.
Joe Bardill and Joe Benda from Murray State University won the event with three fish over 16 inches and one 12-14 inch fish. The pair also hooked the big bass of the tournament, which weighed just shy of six pounds.
McKendree will return to action this weekend at the Murray State University Fall Invitational on Kentucky Lake.
Comments