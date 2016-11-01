SIUE wrestling Cougars are ready to begin 2016-17 season

Southern Conference wrestling coaches selected SIUE 125-pounder Freddie Rodriguezand 149-pounder John Fahy to the 2016-17 Preseason All-Conference Team.
Rodriguez, a senior from Lansing, Michigan, moved into SIUE’s lineup in the final weeks of the 2015-16 season and advanced to the NCAA Championships. He finished the last season with a 17-3 record.
Fahy was a perfect 4-0 in SoCon regular season matches and won his weight class at last year’s SoCon Tournament. He also advanced to the NCAA Championships and finished with a 19-11 record.
The SoCon coaches also selected SIUE to finish fourth in the eight-team race. Appalachian State and Chattanooga tied for the top spot followed by Gardner-Webb. The rest of the rankings include SIUE, Campbell, Citadel, VMI and Davidson.
SIUE wrestling kicks off its 2016-17 season this Saturday at the Grand View Open.
The 2017 SoCon Championships is to be held Mar. 4 in Charleston, South Carolina. The NCAA Championships is scheduled for Mar. 16-18 at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis.
