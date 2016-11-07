SIUE women to take on Irish at NCAA Soccer Tournament

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville women's soccer team learned its first round opponent and destination for the NCAA Women's Soccer Championship as the field was announced Monday afternoon.
The Ohio Valley Confernce Champion Cougars (10-7-4) will face No. 2 seed and ACC regular season Champion Notre Dame (13-3-4) Friday at 6 p.m. at Notre Dame's Alumni Stadium. SIUE is making its second appearance (2014) in the Division I Tournament. The Irish are appearing for the 24th consecutive year.
"It all comes down to where they seed us and they try to keep it regional. It was one we looked at," SIUE Head Coach Derek Burton said of the matchup. "It's super-exciting to go and play a perennial team, a past national champion.
"It's a great honor and it's definitely a challenge that we're going to look forward to and we're going to enjoy," Burton continued.
Players, coaching staff and members of SIUE's athletics department gathered at Mike Shannon's Grill in Edwardsville to take in the NCAA Selection Show.
"It never gets old," Burton said. "It's exciting. The support is tremendous from our administration. Some of the other staffs from other sports are here and some other student-athletes. It's really enjoyable for our team."
Comments