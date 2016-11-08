SWIC mourns the loss of volunteer men’s basketball coach

Southwestern Illinois College is in mourning this week following the death of volunteer men’s basketball coach Mitchell A. Stein. He was 23.
A 2011 graduate of Nashville High School, Stein died Sunday from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident in Addieville, Ill.
Stein, the son of Allen and Rhonda (Dintelman) Stein of Nashville, attended Kaskaskia College in Central and attained his bachelors degree in Sports Administration from Southern Illinois University Carbondale in 2015.
Stein was an assistant coach at John A. Logan College before becoming a volunteer assistant coach at Southwestern Illinois College earlier this year. Blue Storm head coach Jay Harrington said Stein was a valuable member of the Blue Storm program.
“Mitchell aspired to be a college basketball coach and he was working toward achieving that goal,” Harrington said Tuesday. “He loved the game of basketball and was doing a tremendous job as a member of this coaching staff. He was very well liked among the players and the coaching staff. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”
Stein’s death caused SWIC to postpone Wednesday’s game against Mineral Area College. The game willbe played Dec. 12.
Mass of Christian Burial is at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Ann Catholic Church in Nashville. Interment follows in the new St. Ann Cemetery in Nashville.
Friends may call at the Campagna Funeral Home in Nashville from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and 7:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Memorials may be made to the NCHS Sports Boosters or the St. Ann School Athletic Program.
