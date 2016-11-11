McKendree women’s soccer team advances in NCAA Division II Tournament

The McKendree University women’s soccer team has advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament with its 3-1 victory over Davis & Elkins College on Friday afternoon at Legends Stadium in Quincy.
This is the Bearcats’ first NCAA Tournament win since transitioning to an NCAA Division II institution in 2012.
“Davis & Elkins is a solid team who put up a good battle,” said women’s head soccer coach Tim Strange. “It wasn’t a pretty win, but at the end of the day a win is a win.”
McKendree outshot Davis & Elkins 17-11 in the contest, putting nine shots on goal. Sydnee Carroll(Belleville West) led the Bearcat charge with five shots.
In the 24th minute of play Ellie Rossiter scored the first goal of the game as she collected a pass from Kaitlyn Buoni to put the Senators up 1-0.
Great Lakes Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Year Sydnee Carroll (Belleville West)would answer back in the 32nd minute to tie the match at 1-1 as Carroll connected with Chelsea Whittaker on a give-and-go to find the back of the net.
Danielle Hareb would score the game-winner for McKendree as she struck gold in the 62nd minute of play. Alyssa Reiniger (Collinsville) entered the ball into the box which Hareb buried into the back of the net. In the 65th minute, Kate Bixby would join the scoring party as she dribbled around Davis & Elkins’ goalkeeper Lauren Hill to cap the lead at 3-1.
In net for McKendree was Zoe Brochu who collected two saves during the match.
The Bearcats are back in action for the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday as they face Truman State University at Legends Stadium in Quincy, Illinois at noon.
