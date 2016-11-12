Lynx falls in season finale against Concordia

The Lindenwood University-Belleville football team fell 49-6 in its season finale against Concordia (Mich.) University on Senior Day.
Prior to the game, the Lynx (0-10; 0-6 MSFA) honored its 13 seniors, which included, Trey Parker, Aaron Bell, Quentin Edwards, Byron Kelley, Devon Williams, Mike Cotton, Cruz Gonzales, Justin Kulich, Jevar Glover, Brian Nemsky, Dallas Richardson, Vinton Harris and Guilianno Barlow.
LU-Belleville was outgained 582-103 on the day. On the ground, Armani Tufaga finished with nine carries for a team-high 55 yards. Devon Williams, meanwhile, had six carries for 29 yards and one touchdown.
Making his first collegiate start, Andrew Kordys did what he could as he went 9-of-28 for 50 yards.
Defensively, Trey Parker led the way with a season-high 11 tackles. Jevar Glover had a big game with 10, while Mike Cotton, Dallas Richardson and Guilianno Barlow all had six. Trecion Bell had three tackles to go along with his first collegiate interception which he returned for a program record 90 yards.
The Cardinals (7-4; 5-3 MSFA), were led by its ground game that accounted for 279 of the teams' 582 yards. Kyle Oakley led the way with 17 carries for 100 yards and one touchdown. Tyler Fehler and Joe Conner also scored once.
Through the air, quarterback Seth Suida went 12-of-20 for 229 yards and two touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, Jay Koski was all over the field making 10 tackles and added two sacks.
In the first, the Cardinals got the ball in great field position after Justin Johnson's kickoff went out-of-bounds. On the fourth play of the drive on the Lynx 35-yard line, Conner got the ball and rushed it in to give them a 7-0 lead just one minute in.
Then, CUAA was driving again later in the quarter, however, Suida's pass was picked off by Bell in the end zone and he returned it back to the Cardinals 10-yard line.
Four plays later, Williams punched it in to put LU-Belleville on the board. Johnson looked to tie the game on the point after attempt, however, it was blocked which kept the score at 7-6.
Prior to the quarter ending, the Cardinals used a 10 play 65 yard drive to give them a 14-6 lead as Kyle Oakley scored from one yard out with .24 seconds left.
In the second quarter, it didn't take long for CUAA to extend its lead as Suida connected with Herman Mason for a 61-yard touchdown, giving them a 21-6 lead at the 13:09 mark. The Cardinals went on to score once more and headed into the locker room on top of LU-Belleville, 28-6.
In the second half, the Cardinals tacked on 14 more points in the third and another touchdown in the fourth, which gave them a 49-6 victory over the Lynx.
