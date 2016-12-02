LU-Belleville basketball teams dominate STLCOP

The Lindenwood University-Belleville men’s basketball team’s offense continued its dominant play Thursday night as it defeated St. Louis College of Pharmacy, 117-63.
The Lynx (6-2, 2-1 AMC), shot over 55 percent for the fourth time this year, ending at 58.1 percent. LU-Belleville’s bench came up big once again with 69 points, while on the inside, the Lynx had a rebounding advantage of 45-27 and totaled 54 points in the paint.
Sean McGee led the way with 17 points on 5-of-7 shooting, while Braden Fitzjerrells, who got his first start on the year, came through with a season-high 16 points and five assists.
Joey De La Rosa had himself a night with a season-high 14 points and seven boards, while Conlan Callahan had 10 points.
The Eutectics (0-4, 0-3 AMC), were held to a 37.7 field goal percentage and were paced by Cameron Whitlock and McGwire Bartley as they had 15 points each. Kyle Jones was the final player in double-digits with 13.
It was all LU-Belleville from the tipoff, as they grabbed an 18-7 lead at the 16:44 mark on a 2-pointer from De La Rosa.
The Lynx shot 58.5 percent from the field and were led by Fitzjerrell’s 14 points. The team’s defense, meanwhile, held STLCOP to a mere 30 percent from the floor.
The team returns to action on Saturday in the American Midwest Conference (AMC) Game of the Week against Missouri Baptist. Tipoff from St. Louis is at 3 p.m.
LU-Belleville 79, STLCOP 48
The LU-Belleville women's basketball team cruised to its fifth win on the year as they defeated STLCOP, 79-48.
The Lady Lynx (5-2, 2-1 AMC) owned the boards, grabbing a season-high 54 rebounds, while STLCOP (1-4, 0-4 AMC) was held to 28. Depth was also the story tonight as LU-Belleville's bench outscored the Eutectics 44-13.
LU-Belleville shot 40.3 percent from the floor and was led by Brianna Mueller's 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting. Heather Waldemar led the team off the bench with a season-high 10 points and snatched nine rebounds of her own.
Emma Platner, Sydney Kremer and Tiara Bramlett contributed seven points each for the Lady Lynx. Alison Webb was one of four players to net five points, but she totaled a season-high 14 rebounds.
STLCOP struggled from the floor throughout the night, managing a field goal percentage of just 27.7. Allison Dewald was the lone player in double-digits, netting 11. Paige Forshee totaled eight points, while Gabrielle Morgan and Lauren Roethemeyer each had six.
In the first quarter, the Lady Lynx jumped out to a 13-4 lead on a 3-pointer from Kremer at the 2:10 mark. The team expanded its lead out to 16-4 with one minute left on Torre Kohrmann’s 3-pointer, but the Eutectics cut it to 16-6 at the end of one when Dewald sank both of her free throws.
LU-Belleville shot 37.1 percent from the floor, but held a rebounding advantage of 30-14. Webb owned the glass with 11 rebounds.
In the final quarter of play, the Lady Lynx continued rolling right along, holding a lead of 25 points or more the entire 10 minutes, and went on for the 79-48 win.
LU-Belleville returns to St. Louis on Saturday afternoon as the Lady Lynx pay a visit to Missouri Baptist University. Tipoff is at 1 p.m.
Comments