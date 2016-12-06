LU-Belleville ranked for first time in program history

The newly No. 23-ranked Lindenwood University-Belleville women’s basketball team enters the NAIA Top 25 Poll for the first time in program history.
The Lady Lynx (6-2, 3-1 AMC) earned the honor after defeating the likes of then No. 19 and now No. 9-ranked Oklahoma City, while nearly upsetting No. 20-ranked John Brown University and now No. 1-ranked Freed-Hardeman University.
This is the best start for LU-Belleville since the 2013-14 season, when the Lady Lynx also came out of the gate at 6-2. That year they went on to finish with a school-record 21 wins.
The American Midwest Conference (AMC) as a whole is represented well. Joining the Lady Lynx in the poll are No. 1-FHU, No. 8 Lyon College and No. 13 Columbia College. William Woods and Harris-Stowe both received votes.
The Lady Lynx will look to continue their winning ways tomorrow night, when they host St. Ambrose University in a non-conference game. Tipoff is at 5:30 p.m.
