Lindenwood men, women sweep St. Ambrose

The Lindenwood University-Belleville men’s basketball team picked up its fourth straight win Wednesday night as they defeated St. Ambrose University 96-73.
“I was really proud of how we shared the ball tonight and we really came out fast early,” head coach Scott Spinner said. “We had some guys stepped up, including, David Shepard who held there post player to zero points. That was a big key for us to shut him down.”
He added, “It was a total team effort tonight, but David did most of the work and we’re really proud of him.”
The Lynx (8-3; 3-1 AMC), shot 42.4 percent from the floor, 34.4 percent from the beyond-the-arc and 86.7 percent from the free throw line. The team also totaled a season-high 58 rebounds, 45 of which came on the defensive end.
The team had four players reach double-figures and leading the way was Joey De La Rosa’s career-high 15 points and eight boards. Shepard recorded his second double-double with 12 points and a game-high 14 boards.
Coming off the bench, Logan Kohrmann netted 13 points on 4-of-9 shooting, while Braden Fitzjerrells and Sean McGee added 12 points each.
The Fighting Bees were limited to a 29.1 field goal percentage. John Kohnle led them off the bench with 13 points, while Kain Arthofer and Blake Buls contributed 11 points each.
Eric Dust, who came into the game averaging 19.9 points and shot 46.0 percent from the floor, couldn’t get anything going with Shepard on him as he went 0-of-5 from the floor. It was the first time Dust had been held scoreless this season.
The Lynx shot 47.6 percent from the floor and were led by McGee’s 10 points and Shepard’s 10 boards. SAU struggled early-and-often with its 22.7 field goal percentage.
It was more of the same story in the second as the Lynx took a 69-35 lead on another Fitzjerrells 3-pointer at the 13:53 mark.
They maintained its dominant play and double-digit lead the rest of the way as they cruised to the 23-point victory.
The team will return to the court Saturday when they play Crowley’s Ridge in search of a season sweep over the Pioneers. Tip-off is at 2 p.m.
Women defeat St. Ambrose
The No. 23-ranked Lindenwood University-Belleville women’s basketball team made the necessary second half adjustments that allowed them to earn another come-from-behind 72-65 win over St. Ambrose University.
“We got out to a terrible start in the first half, but we picked up our intensity and pace in the second,” said head coach Jeff Reis. “It’s frustrating we can’t start out better in the first half so we need to find out a way to come out faster.”
Torre Kohrmann and Brianna Mueller lead the way for the Lady Lynx with both scoring 19 points. The Lynx shot 43.1 percent from the floor while committing 26 turnovers.
The Fighting Bees shot 51.8 percent from the floor, but couldn’t keep its offense in rhythm in the second half as they committed 12 of their 27 turnovers.
SAU was led by Reeann McCarty’s 14 points on 6-of-16 shooting. Aubrie Carlisle added 13, while Colleen Grady netted 12 on 50.0 percent (6-of-12) shooting.
The team will look for its fourth win in a row on Dec. 12 when they visit William Penn University. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
