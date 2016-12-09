Triad product receives all-region soccer honors

Fontbonne University women's soccer senior Natalie Sipole garnished 2016 National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA) All-Central Region honors. Sipole, a midfielder from Triad High School., was named to the third team and is just the third Griffin to earn All-Region honors in the history of the program.
She was one of four St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honorees on the women's side and one of two midfielders.
Sipole recorded a team-high 11 assists in a season where the Griffins reached the SLIAC Tournament Championship game for the first time in 20 years. Those 11 assists are tied for first on the SLIAC leaderboard and puts her fourth all-time in a season at Fontbonne.
This year Sipole was a first-team all-SLIAC honoree and was also named to the 2016 SLIAC all-tournament team. She was also named to the first-team all-SLIAC as a junior and is a member of the SLIAC All-Academic Team as a Speech-Language Pathology major.
The Griffins finished the regular season with a 12-7-2 overall record and went 8-1 in conference play.
