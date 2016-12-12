Former SIUE assistant tagged to lead McKendree soccer

0:58 Belleville mayor and other candidates petition for election Pause

2:42 Legion raffle approaching $250,000

1:23 They make sure blind people can 'see' the stage

5:07 SIUE student protest rally for unity

0:11 Terrence Hargrove Jr. gets a big dunk for East St. Louis in win over West

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:41 Drink and be merry: TX Bourbon line stretches around the block

1:16 Three dead in wreck south of Belleville

1:16 Fatal crash south of Belleville