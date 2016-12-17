SIUE guard leaves team for ‘personal reasons’

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville sophomore guard Tre Harris is taking a leave of absence from the team for personal reasons, SIUE coach Jon Harris said.
The announcement came ahead of the Cougars’ game at Saint Louis University on Saturday and was a decision made mutually between the coach and the player, his nephew.
“Tre and I have decided that it would be in his best interest to take a break from basketball and concentrate on personal growth and long-term goals,” Jon Harris said. “We look forward to his return when the time is right.”
Harris, a graduate of Edwardsville High School, previously played for Bruce Weber at Kansas State University, appearing in 21 games and starting once as a true freshman. But he was dismissed from the Jayhawks at the end of the season with Weber saying in a release that Harris was “unable to live up to the standards that we expect of our players.”
“It is a privilege to represent Kansas State University,” Weber had said, “and there are consequences when players don’t live up to those expectations.”
Harris enrolled at SIUE in the fall of 2015 and sat out last season, per NCAA rules for transfers.
He has appeared in all 10 games for the Cougars, averaging nearly 23 minutes. Though he had yet to start, he leads the Cougars at 12.2 points per game and ranks seventh in the Ohio Valley Conference with 25 3-pointers and third with a 43.9 field goal percentage from beyond the arc.
Todd Eschman: 618-239-2540, @tceschman
