Cougars fall to Green Bay in overtime

Keenan Simmons made a layup with 7 seconds remaining in the second half to force overtime, but Justin Benton missed a three pointer at the overtime buzzer and the SIUE Cougars lost 94-92 to the Green Bay Phoenix.
The Cougars, who lead 36-35 at halftime, struggled to get a stop in the second half, giving up 47 points to Green Bay, then squandered two three-point leads in overtime. Kerem Kanter made the winning jumper with 4 seconds left in OT.
SIUE sophomore Carlos Anderson lead all scorers with 26 points. Junior Jalen Henry added 17 points. Trevor Anderson lead Green Bay with 23 points.
The Cougars will stay in Wisconsin for their next game against the Marquette Golden Eagles. The game is at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised on Fox Sports 1.
