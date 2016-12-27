College Sports

December 27, 2016 6:47 PM

Malcolm Hill surges into Fighting Illini history despite loss

News-Democrat

Former Belleville East star and current University of Illinois guard Malcolm Hill became the 11th player in Fighting Illini history to surpass 1,500 career points.

Hill surpassed the milestone Tuesday in Illinois’ 84-59 Big Ten conference opener loss to Maryland. Hill finished the game with 21 points giving him 1,503 career points.

Hill became the first Illini to top the 1,500 plateau since Brandon Paul did it in 2013. He should move into 10th place on Illinois’ all-time scoring list in January, passing Andy Kaufmann’s 1,533 points from 1989-1993.

Illinois’ all-time scoring leader is Deon Thomas with 2,129 points, followed by Kiwane Garris (1,948) and Dee Brown (1,812).

Hill and the Illini take on Ohio State at 6 p.m. Sunday on the Big Ten Network.

At a glance

These are the 11 players to score 1,500 or more points in University of Illinois history:

Years

Player

Points

1991-1994

Deon Thomas

2,129

1994-1997

Kiwane Garris

1,948

2003-2006

Dee Brown

1,812

2000-2003

Brian Cook

1,748

1999-2002

Cory Bradford

1,735

2008-2011

Demetri McCamey

1,718

1978-1981

Eddie Johnson

1,692

2010-2013

Brandon Paul

1,654

1978-1981

Mark Smith

1,653

1989-1993

Andy Kaufmann

1,533

2013-present

Malcolm Hill

1,503

