Malcolm Hill surges into Fighting Illini history despite loss

Former Belleville East star and current University of Illinois guard Malcolm Hill became the 11th player in Fighting Illini history to surpass 1,500 career points.
Hill surpassed the milestone Tuesday in Illinois’ 84-59 Big Ten conference opener loss to Maryland. Hill finished the game with 21 points giving him 1,503 career points.
Hill became the first Illini to top the 1,500 plateau since Brandon Paul did it in 2013. He should move into 10th place on Illinois’ all-time scoring list in January, passing Andy Kaufmann’s 1,533 points from 1989-1993.
Illinois’ all-time scoring leader is Deon Thomas with 2,129 points, followed by Kiwane Garris (1,948) and Dee Brown (1,812).
Hill and the Illini take on Ohio State at 6 p.m. Sunday on the Big Ten Network.
At a glance
These are the 11 players to score 1,500 or more points in University of Illinois history:
Years
Player
Points
1991-1994
Deon Thomas
2,129
1994-1997
Kiwane Garris
1,948
2003-2006
Dee Brown
1,812
2000-2003
Brian Cook
1,748
1999-2002
Cory Bradford
1,735
2008-2011
Demetri McCamey
1,718
1978-1981
Eddie Johnson
1,692
2010-2013
Brandon Paul
1,654
1978-1981
Mark Smith
1,653
1989-1993
Andy Kaufmann
1,533
2013-present
Malcolm Hill
1,503
