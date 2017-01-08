College Sports

January 8, 2017 2:30 PM

Malcolm Hill moves up Illinois’ all-time scoring list

News-Democrat

Former Belleville East guard and current University of Illinois Fighting Illini basketball star Malcolm Hill keeps moving up the all-time lists in Champaign.

Hill, who scored 21 points in the Jan. 7 loss to the Hoosiers, now has 1,544 career points, moving past Andy Kaufmann on the school’s all-time scoring list.

Hill, who joined the Illini 1,500-points club in the Illini loss to Maryland on Dec. 27, now ranks 10th all time. He is 109 points away from passing Mark Smith (1978-81) and 110 points away from passing Brandon Paul (2010-13).

Illinois has 15 regular season games remaining and at least one guaranteed in the Big Ten Tournament from March 8-12 at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C. If Hill keeps up his current average of 18.8 ppg, he would add another 301 points to his total. That would give him 1,854 career points and make him the third all-time scorer in Illini history behind Deon Thomas (1991-94; 2,129 career points) and Kiwane Garris (1994-97; 1,948 career points) and ahead of Dee Brown (2003-06; 1,812 career points).

At a glance

These are the 11 players to score 1,500 or more points in University of Illinois history:

Years

Player

Points

1991-1994

Deon Thomas

2,129

1994-1997

Kiwane Garris

1,948

2003-2006

Dee Brown

1,812

2000-2003

Brian Cook

1,748

1999-2002

Cory Bradford

1,735

2008-2011

Demetri McCamey

1,718

1978-1981

Eddie Johnson

1,692

2010-2013

Brandon Paul

1,654

1978-1981

Mark Smith

1,653

2013-present

Malcolm Hill

1,544

1989-1993

Andy Kaufmann

1,533

Related content

College Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Illinois basketball's Malcolm Hill carries Braggin' Rights trophy

View more video

Sports Videos