Malcolm Hill moves up Illinois’ all-time scoring list

Former Belleville East guard and current University of Illinois Fighting Illini basketball star Malcolm Hill keeps moving up the all-time lists in Champaign.
Hill, who scored 21 points in the Jan. 7 loss to the Hoosiers, now has 1,544 career points, moving past Andy Kaufmann on the school’s all-time scoring list.
Hill, who joined the Illini 1,500-points club in the Illini loss to Maryland on Dec. 27, now ranks 10th all time. He is 109 points away from passing Mark Smith (1978-81) and 110 points away from passing Brandon Paul (2010-13).
Illinois has 15 regular season games remaining and at least one guaranteed in the Big Ten Tournament from March 8-12 at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C. If Hill keeps up his current average of 18.8 ppg, he would add another 301 points to his total. That would give him 1,854 career points and make him the third all-time scorer in Illini history behind Deon Thomas (1991-94; 2,129 career points) and Kiwane Garris (1994-97; 1,948 career points) and ahead of Dee Brown (2003-06; 1,812 career points).
At a glance
These are the 11 players to score 1,500 or more points in University of Illinois history:
Years
Player
Points
1991-1994
Deon Thomas
2,129
1994-1997
Kiwane Garris
1,948
2003-2006
Dee Brown
1,812
2000-2003
Brian Cook
1,748
1999-2002
Cory Bradford
1,735
2008-2011
Demetri McCamey
1,718
1978-1981
Eddie Johnson
1,692
2010-2013
Brandon Paul
1,654
1978-1981
Mark Smith
1,653
2013-present
Malcolm Hill
1,544
1989-1993
Andy Kaufmann
1,533
