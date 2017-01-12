McKendree still winless in GLVC play after loss to Rockhurst

The McKendree University men’s basketball team was handed an 81-65 loss Thursday evening in Great Lakes Valley Conference play at Rockhurst University.
The host Hawks won for the fifth time in seven games as Malachi Nix dropped in a season-high 30 points against the Bearcats. McKendree slips to 6-7 overall and 0-5 in GLVC play. The Bearcats will close out a quick two-game trip to the Kansas City area Saturday afternoon with a visit to William Jewell College. Tip-off in Liberty, Mo., is set for 3 p.m.
Four different McKendree players scored in double figures at Rockhurst. Senior guard Michael Jackson led the quartet with 18 points. Sophomore guard Nate Michael connected for 15 points, while freshman center Nolan Gerling helped out with 11 points and five rebounds. Senior guard David Franklin also reached double digits with 10 points to go along with a team-leading six rebounds.
Alex Hagan also had a big night for Rockhurst (8-6, 2-4 GLVC) by posting a double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds. In addition to his 30-point outburst, Nix dished out a game-high four assists for the Hawks.
