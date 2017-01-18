Mater Dei grad again named Big East Player of the Week

Two-time Belleville News-Democrat girls basketball Player of the Year and Mater Dei Catholic High School graduate Brooke Schulte was named Big East Conference Player of the Week for the second week in a row Wednesday.
The DePaul University senior guard averaged a league-high 24.3 points per game in victories over St. John’s, Butler and Xavier as the No. 19 Blue Demons extended their winning streak to 10 games and remained undefeated (8-0) in Big East play.
Schulte leads the conference with 21.6 points per game.
After 21 points at St. John’s and 24 against Butler, Schulte capped the week with a 28 points and a season-high 11 rebounds against Xavier on Sunday. She added 5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game over the three outings.
DePaul is back in action Saturday with a 7 p.m. home game against Marquette at McGrath-Phillips Arena.
