Belleville East grad scores 14 for Tennessee State in win over SIUE

East St. Louis senior Jeremiah Tilmon on Thursday made his college choice official with a press conference in the school library. The 6-foot-10 post player will play for the University of Illinois Fighting Illini at Champaign next year.
East St. Louis senior Jeremiah Tilmon talks to BND Sports Editor Todd Eschman before making his college choice official with a press conference Thursday in the school library. The 6-foot-10 post player will continue his career at the University of Illinois.
St. Clair County Healthcare Commission is hosting a Health Policy Summit on March 2 in Fairview Heights, IL. Commission member Laurie Bauer talks about the goal of the summit, which will feature keynote speaker Tyler Norris.
Shiloh trustees remain divided on whether to move forward with bringing the village a new Cultural Arts Center by taking out a $400,000 loan to renovate the locally iconic 'Red Barn' building that has sat in a dilapidated, vacant state for years at the end of 2400 Country Rd. in Shiloh. Last year, the village accepted a proposal from local architect Gary Karasek, of U Studios Inc. based in Swansea, to transform the neglected property into a regional attraction.
Senior Tyler Dancy was back in the Belleville West lineup after sitting two games out with an injured foot. He scored 19 points to lead the Maroons in a Southwestern Conference win over Belleville East.