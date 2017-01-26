Belleville East grad scores 14 for Tennessee State in win over SIUE

Shiloh trustees remain divided on whether to move forward with bringing the village a new Cultural Arts Center by taking out a $400,000 loan to renovate the locally iconic 'Red Barn' building that has sat in a dilapidated, vacant state for years at the end of 2400 Country Rd. in Shiloh. Last year, the village accepted a proposal from local architect Gary Karasek, of U Studios Inc. based in Swansea, to transform the neglected property into a regional attraction.