Belleville East grad scores 14 for Tennessee State in win over SIUE

Belleville East graduate Darreon Reddick and coach Dana Ford on Tennessee State's basketball win over SIU Edwardsville on Wednesday
dwilhelm@bnd.com

Metro-East News

Shiloh trustees debate 'Red Barn' renovation

Shiloh trustees remain divided on whether to move forward with bringing the village a new Cultural Arts Center by taking out a $400,000 loan to renovate the locally iconic 'Red Barn' building that has sat in a dilapidated, vacant state for years at the end of 2400 Country Rd. in Shiloh. Last year, the village accepted a proposal from local architect Gary Karasek, of U Studios Inc. based in Swansea, to transform the neglected property into a regional attraction.

Sports Videos