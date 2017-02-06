Lynx football coach will speak at men’s sports group meeting

Ryan Kaiser, the first-year athletic director at Lindenwood University-Belleville, and Kevin Turco, who was recently named the Lynx head football coach, will be guest speakers Friday for the Belleville Area Senior Men’s Sports Group.
Prior to coming to Lindenwood in September, Kaiser had been the associate director of athletics for internal operations at Northwest Oklahoma State University since 2012.
Turco, 41, served six years in the U.S. Marine Corps before entering collegiate coaching in 2000. He spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach at Urbana University in Ohio.
The event lasts from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the PSOP Building, 201 North Church Street, Belleville. Those interested in attending should make a reservation by calling 618-234-4410 ext. 7016.
