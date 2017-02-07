Ex-Gibault star earns preseason all-MVC honor at Bradley

Bradley University senior outfielder Kelly Kapp, a Gibault High graduate from Freeburg, has been named to the 2017 Missouri Valley Conference Preseason Softball All-Conference Team, according to an announcement by the league office Wednesday.
A third-team All-NFCA Mideast Region selection last year, Kapp was selected as Bradley’s Most Valuable Offensive Player after she ranked third in the MVC with a .405 batting average. She led the MVC in steals for the second consecutive year with 25 and is just the fourth player in league history to steal 25 or more bases in two different seasons.
Kapp’s .405 average last spring ranks second among Bradley season marks and her 66 hits tied for the sixth-best season total in school history. She has collected 140 hits over the last two seasons, the most in a two-year span at Bradley. Kapp was named MVC Player of the Week in mid-February 2016 after hitting .684 at the Phyllis Rafter Memorial with eight runs in five games.
Heading into her final collegiate season, Kapp needs just four hits to push her career total among the school’s top 10 all-time and is 55 hits from the school record. She is already 10th in career runs (84) and her 57 career stolen bases ranks fourth. In addition, Kapp’s .423 career on-base percentage is currently fifth among school marks.
Bradley opens the season at 1 p.m. Friday against Northern Colorado at the Grand Canyon Kickoff Tournament in Phoenix, Ariz.
