College Sports

February 9, 2017 12:16 AM

Saint Louis Billikens lose game, bus in New York

News-Democrat

The Saint Louis Billikens men’s basketball team lost a 70-55 game to St. Bonaventure on Wednesday. It also lost its bus, according to Deadspin.

The team waited at the Reilly Center in St. Bonaventure, N.Y, after the road loss because the team bus could not be located. Some players played cards, and others relaxed, according to photos tweeted by the SLU men’s basketball Twitter account.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch beat writer Stu Durando said the bus and driver were tracked down in Randolph, N.Y., 40 miles west of the arena.

Bob Ramsey, the voice of the Billikens, tweeted that New York State Police “grabbed” the rogue bus driver after a “highway chase.”

Ramsey also said SLU senior guard Mike Crawford helped find the bus by suggesting the team track the location of an iPad that was left on board.

Sporting News reported that a woman taken into custody was the team’s regular driver and that her reason for leaving the Reilly Center without the team was unknown.

The team recovered its belongings and met its chartered flight in Bradford, Penn., after a 37-mile drive, according to Sporting News.

Related content

College Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Edwardsville All-American talks about signing with Iowa Hawkeyes

View more video

Sports Videos