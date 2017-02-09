Saint Louis Billikens lose game, bus in New York

The Saint Louis Billikens men’s basketball team lost a 70-55 game to St. Bonaventure on Wednesday. It also lost its bus, according to Deadspin.
The team waited at the Reilly Center in St. Bonaventure, N.Y, after the road loss because the team bus could not be located. Some players played cards, and others relaxed, according to photos tweeted by the SLU men’s basketball Twitter account.
Just chilling in the Reilly Center while we try to find our missing bus. #SCNotTop10 pic.twitter.com/Au9LwpofO1— SLU Men's Basketball (@SaintLouisMBB) February 9, 2017
St. Louis Post-Dispatch beat writer Stu Durando said the bus and driver were tracked down in Randolph, N.Y., 40 miles west of the arena.
The bus driver and bus were found in Randolph, N.Y., about 40 miles west and the team has been transported to get its equipment.— stu durando (@studurando) February 9, 2017
Bob Ramsey, the voice of the Billikens, tweeted that New York State Police “grabbed” the rogue bus driver after a “highway chase.”
New York staties grabbed our rogue bussy after highway chase.— Bob Ramsey (@RammerSTL) February 9, 2017
Going to crime scene to get our s@&t!
Ramsey also said SLU senior guard Mike Crawford helped find the bus by suggesting the team track the location of an iPad that was left on board.
Mike Crawford graduates early, gets masters is headed to law school and he caps it by suggesting to use on board iPad to track rogue bussy.— Bob Ramsey (@RammerSTL) February 9, 2017
Thank god for find my iPhone— Mike Crawford (@LikeMike32) February 9, 2017
Sporting News reported that a woman taken into custody was the team’s regular driver and that her reason for leaving the Reilly Center without the team was unknown.
The team recovered its belongings and met its chartered flight in Bradford, Penn., after a 37-mile drive, according to Sporting News.
