McKendree basketball falls to No. 4 Bellarmine

The McKendree University men’s basketball team dropped a 96-72 decision Thursday night in Great Lakes Valley Conference play at Bellarmine University. The Knights are ranked No. 4 in the latest NABC coaches poll.
Five of the six Bearcats who scored in the contest reached double figures in the scoring column, led by a 17-point effort from senior forward Darin Winkelman.
Senior guard David Franklin registered 14 points, while senior guard Michael Jackson and junior guard Justin Blanks each connected for 13 points for McKendree (9-15, 3-13). Sophomore guard Nate Michael chipped in with 12 points to round out the list of double-digit scorers for the Bearcats. Michael and Franklin shared game-high honors with six assists each.
Adam Eberhard led a balanced attack for Bellarmine (23-3, 15-1) with 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Troutman dropped in 16 points, including 12 in the first half, while Al Davis added 12 points and a game-high three steals for the Knights.
Thursday’s win also helped Bellarmine officially earn a bye in the opening round of the GLVC Tournament, which begins Feb. 26 at campus sites.
The Knights also completed the two-game season sweep of McKendree, having posted a 95-66 victory at the Harry M. Statham Sports Center back on Dec. 3.
The Bearcats will make the trip to Evansville, Ind., on Saturday for another league contest at the University of Southern Indiana. Tipoff is at 3:15 p.m.
Comments