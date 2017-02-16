No. 23 LU-Belleville women defeat Stephens College

The No. 23 Lindenwood University-Belleville women’s basketball team outscored Stephens College 43-29 in the second half and went on for a 81-63 victory.
The Lady Lynx (19-7, 15-5 AMC) made it four wins in a row despite not making a 3-pointer for the first time this year. LU-Belleville once again shot above 50 percent from the floor, draining 53.8 percent of its attempts. The Lady Lynx also owned the paint by outscoring the Stars 62-38.
Leading the way was Alison Webb’s career-high 24 points on 12-of-16 shooting. Brianna Mueller netted 14 and dished out four assists, while Tiara Bramlett had another strong game off the bench with 14 points and seven rebounds. Leeah Jason bounced back after a scoreless previous outing with 11 points and two assists.
The Stars (8-20, 7-15) hung with the Lady Lynx throughout the first half, but their defense couldn’t slow down the dominant play on the inside by Webb and Bramlett.
Stephens ended the night with a field goal percentage of 42.9 and was led by Kendahl Adams’ game-high 25 points on 10-of-12 shooting. However, Adams also committed 10 turnovers. Chalee Britt and Briana Clark contributed 10 points each.
LU-Belleville will look for its fifth win in a row Saturday against Park University on Senior Day. Tipoff is at 1 p.m.
