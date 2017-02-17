LU-Belleville basketball drops third straight to Central Baptist

The Lindenwood University-Belleville men’s basketball team dropped its third straight outing against Central Baptist College on Thursday as they fell 85-67.
The Lynx (14-13, 7-12 AMC) shot 31.3 percent from the floor and were outrebounded 48-31 on the glass. Sean McGee came up big off the bench with a team-high 21 points and went 9 of 9 from the charity-stripe.
David Shepard made it four straight games in double-figures with 16 points, while Conlan Callahan went 4 of 7 from downtown to finish with 12.
The Mustangs (17-8, 12-7) were on fire throughout the night as they shot 58.3 percent from the floor, including going 19 of 29 (65.5 percent) in the second half. Mike Evans led the Mustangs on both ends of the floor with 19 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.
Andy Ettiene collected a double-double of his own with 11 points and 10 boards, while Marcelious Green netted 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting.
The Lynx return to action Saturday against No. 23 Park University on Senior Day. Tipoff is at 3 p.m.
