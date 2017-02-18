McKendree basketball teams fall to Southern Indiana

The McKendree University men’s basketball team gave the University of Southern Indiana all it could handle in the second half before falling 81-67.
The Screaming Eagles, ranked No. 14 in the latest National Association of Basketball Coaches Division II coaches poll, built a 19-point lead in the later stages of the first half before McKendree trimmed the deficit to just five points early in the final period. The Bearcats’ rally came up just short as Southern Indiana pulled away down the stretch to notch the Great Lakes Valley Conference win.
McKendree (9-16, 3-14) will be among the teams battling for the final GLVC Tournament berth. First-round games for the GLVC Tournament will be held on Feb. 26 at campus sites.
Senior guard Michael Jackson registered a team-leading 21 points and three steals while adding five rebounds to show the way for McKendree at Southern Indiana. Junior guard Justin Blanks came off the bench to add 14 points and six rebounds, while senior guard David Franklin helped out with 11 points and team-leading totals of seven rebounds and five assists for the Bearcats.
Southern Indiana (25-2, 15-2) led throughout the contest.
The Bearcats will close out the 2016-17 regular season Thursday with a road league contest against the University of Illinois-Springfield. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m.
Southern Indiana 70, McKendree 48 (women)
The McKendree University women’s team dropped a Great Lakes Valley Conference road game to the No. 24 Screaming Eagles of the University of Southern Indiana Saturday afternoon.
Freshman guard Jordan Heberg scored a team high 16 points after going 6 for 12 from the field, including a 4-for-7 clip from three points range. Freshman forward Shayli Florine also reached double figures with 12 points, while senior guard Shannon McGinnis hauled in a game high nine rebounds to go with her four points.
The Bearcats (10-17, 1-16) close out the 2016-17 campaign Thursday against the University of Illinois-Springfield.
