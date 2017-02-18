LU-Belleville men fall, women prevail against Park

The Lindenwood University-Belleville men’s basketball team dropped its fourth straight outing on Saturday as they fell against No. 23-ranked Park University 80-57.
Prior to the game the team honored its six seniors, Chris Deanes, Marcus Lawrence, David Shepard, TJ Jackson, Jacobby Anderson and Nate Sims.
The Lynx (14-14, 7-13 AMC) shot 31.6 percent from the floor, but were led by David Shepard’s double-double of 14 points and a game-high 14 rebounds. TJ Jackson was the final player to reach double-figures with 10 off the bench.
The Pirates (19-5, 16-4) overcame a slow start in the first half by shooting 56.3 percent from the floor in the final 20 minutes of play.
The Lynx will return to the court Thursday night as they’ll look for redemption against Lyon College in Arkansas. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m.
No. 23 LU-Belleville 111, Park University 63 (women)
The No. 23-ranked LU-Belleville women’s team made quick work of Park University on Saturday as they scored a season-high 111 points in the 48-point win.
Prior to the game the Lady Lynx honored its four seniors Ilsie Calles, Jasmine Gibbs-Brown, Stephanie Cathcart and Candace Niemerg.
The Lady Lynx (20-7, 16-5) reached the 20-win total for the first time since the 2013-14 season and extended its win streak out to five. They were on fire from the floor as they shot a season-high 59.0 percent from the floor and dished out a season-high 30 assists.
Five players reached double-figures and leading the way was freshman Brianna Mueller as she went 9-of-13, including going 6-of-8 from downtown to finish with a game-high 24 points.
Niemerg had a strong outing with 20 points and nine rebounds.
Heather Waldemar netted a career-high 15 points off the bench. Torre Kohrmann contributed 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting. Alison Webb, meanwhile, dominated with 10 points and snatched down a game-high 11 rebounds.
Park University (5-20, 5-17) were limited to a field goal percentage of 35.4 percent and totaled 17 turnovers.
LU-Belleville returns to action Tuesday as they’ll host Central Baptist College in its final regular season home game. Tipoff is at 5:30 p.m.
