February 21, 2017 9:33 PM

Malcolm Hill continues to etch his name in Illini history

News-Democrat

Belleville East grad Malcolm Hill is now the sixth all-time leading scorer for the University of Illinois Fighting Illini men’s basketball team after an 18 point performance in Illinois’ 66-50 win against Northwestern on Tuesday.

Hill is tied with Demetri McCamey, who starred for the Illini from 2008-2011. He is just 94 points behind Dee Brown, currently the third leading-scorer in Fighting Illini history.

Illinois has four guaranteed remaining games this season: Sunday at Nebraska; March 1 against Michigan State; March 4 at Rutgers; and the opener of the Big Ten Tournament.

Hill was a second-team All-Big Ten selection as a junior when he was the first Illini player to record 600 points, 200 rebounds and 100 assists in a single season. He was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection as a sophomore.

At a glance

These are the 11 players to score 1,500 or more points in University of Illinois history:

Years

Player

Points

1991-1994

Deon Thomas

2,129

1994-1997

Kiwane Garris

1,948

2003-2006

Dee Brown

1,812

2000-2003

Brian Cook

1,748

1999-2002

Cory Bradford

1,735

2013-present

Malcolm Hill

1,718

2008-2011

Demetri McCamey

1,718

1978-1981

Eddie Johnson

1,692

2010-2013

Brandon Paul

1,654

1978-1981

Mark Smith

1,653

1989-1993

Andy Kaufmann

1,533

