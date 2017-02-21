Malcolm Hill continues to etch his name in Illini history

Belleville East grad Malcolm Hill is now the sixth all-time leading scorer for the University of Illinois Fighting Illini men’s basketball team after an 18 point performance in Illinois’ 66-50 win against Northwestern on Tuesday.
Hill is tied with Demetri McCamey, who starred for the Illini from 2008-2011. He is just 94 points behind Dee Brown, currently the third leading-scorer in Fighting Illini history.
Illinois has four guaranteed remaining games this season: Sunday at Nebraska; March 1 against Michigan State; March 4 at Rutgers; and the opener of the Big Ten Tournament.
Hill was a second-team All-Big Ten selection as a junior when he was the first Illini player to record 600 points, 200 rebounds and 100 assists in a single season. He was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection as a sophomore.
At a glance
These are the 11 players to score 1,500 or more points in University of Illinois history:
Years
Player
Points
1991-1994
Deon Thomas
2,129
1994-1997
Kiwane Garris
1,948
2003-2006
Dee Brown
1,812
2000-2003
Brian Cook
1,748
1999-2002
Cory Bradford
1,735
2013-present
Malcolm Hill
1,718
2008-2011
Demetri McCamey
1,718
1978-1981
Eddie Johnson
1,692
2010-2013
Brandon Paul
1,654
1978-1981
Mark Smith
1,653
1989-1993
Andy Kaufmann
1,533
