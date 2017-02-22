SWIC comeback falls short against Rend Lake College

Rend Lake College sophomore Anton Ivy scored 22 points, including three free throws in the last minute, on Wednesday as the Warriors defeated the Southwestern Illinois College Blue Storm 70-67 in a Great Rivers Athletic Conference game.
Trying to climb to within a game of the .500 mark, SWIC (12-15) trailed by as many as 11 points early in the first half. But with freshmen Luke Davis and Jaalam Hill combining for 18 points, SWIC closed to within 33-30 at halftime.
The Blue Storm took its only lead of the second half when a 3-point jumper by former Collinsville player Anfirnee Wilkinson made it 46-45 with 9:40 left, but the a pair of baskets by Ivy and a 3-point jumper by Adrian Smith helped the Warriors retake command at 53-48 with just less than eight minutes remaining.
The Blue Storm closed to within 66-65 with 1:06 remaining on a pair of free throws by Hill and got the ball back seconds later when the Warriors committed a turnover.
But sophomore guard Darrin Jenkins had a shot hit the back rim with 40 seconds remaining that would have given SWIC the lead.
“We lost the game tonight because we didn’t follow the game plan,” Blue Storm coach Jay Harrington said.
Hill led SWIC with 27 points, while Davis added 13.
Women: SWIC 67, Rend Lake 59
Sophomore Madisyn Sheraka scored 22 points and combined with former Central player Alicia Book to make eight straight free throws in the final 3 minutes as the Blue Storm posted the GRAC win over the Warriors.
Getting a pair of 3-point baskets each from Cassidy Frank and Analiese Osborne, the Blue Storm (9-15) got off to a good start and when Sheraka, a former Roxana High School standout heated up in the second quarter, SWIC took command.
Sheraka scored eight of her 22 points in the period as the Blue Storm took a 34-29 lead.
“We still make a lot of poor decisions, but we are getting better on the offensive end of the floor,” Blue Storm coach Mike Juenger said. “We’re getting our inside players the basketball and then we’re getting it out to her shooters. We shot the ball better tonight.”
Book added 10 points for the Blue Storm.
