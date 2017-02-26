Malcolm Hill now fifth all-time scorer for Fighting Illini

Former Belleville East standout and current University of Illinois senior Malcolm Hill scored 19 points in a blowout win against Nebraska on Sunday and is now the No. 5 all-time scorer in Fighting Illini history.
Hill was 6 of 11 from the field, including 4 of 6 from 3-point land, and made three free throws to help the Illini to their third straight win and move past Cory Bradford on the all-time list.
The Illini are now 17-12 on the season and 7-9 in Big Ten play with two games remaining in the regular season. The Illini take on Michigan State on Wednesday and close the season at Rutgers on Saturday before the opening game of the Big Ten Tournament.
During the current three-game winning streak, which featured wins over Iowa and Northwestern, Hill has averaged 19.3 points per game.
Hill is now just 11 points behind former Big Ten Player of the Year Brian Cook, who starred for the Illini in the early 2000s under coached Lon Kruger and Bill Self and is 75 points behind Dee Brown, who was recently chosen as part of the university’s inaugural hall of fame class.
At a glance
These are the 11 players to score 1,500 or more points in University of Illinois history:
Years
Player
Points
1991-1994
Deon Thomas
2,129
1994-1997
Kiwane Garris
1,948
2003-2006
Dee Brown
1,812
1999-2003
Brian Cook
1,748
2013-present
Malcolm Hill
1,737
1998-2002
Cory Bradford
1,735
2008-2011
Demetri McCamey
1,718
1978-1981
Eddie Johnson
1,692
2010-2013
Brandon Paul
1,654
1978-1981
Mark Smith
1,653
1989-1993
Andy Kaufmann
1,533
Comments