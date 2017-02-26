College Sports

February 26, 2017 9:27 PM

Malcolm Hill now fifth all-time scorer for Fighting Illini

News-Democrat

Former Belleville East standout and current University of Illinois senior Malcolm Hill scored 19 points in a blowout win against Nebraska on Sunday and is now the No. 5 all-time scorer in Fighting Illini history.

Hill was 6 of 11 from the field, including 4 of 6 from 3-point land, and made three free throws to help the Illini to their third straight win and move past Cory Bradford on the all-time list.

The Illini are now 17-12 on the season and 7-9 in Big Ten play with two games remaining in the regular season. The Illini take on Michigan State on Wednesday and close the season at Rutgers on Saturday before the opening game of the Big Ten Tournament.

During the current three-game winning streak, which featured wins over Iowa and Northwestern, Hill has averaged 19.3 points per game.

Hill is now just 11 points behind former Big Ten Player of the Year Brian Cook, who starred for the Illini in the early 2000s under coached Lon Kruger and Bill Self and is 75 points behind Dee Brown, who was recently chosen as part of the university’s inaugural hall of fame class.

At a glance

These are the 11 players to score 1,500 or more points in University of Illinois history:

Years

Player

Points

1991-1994

Deon Thomas

2,129

1994-1997

Kiwane Garris

1,948

2003-2006

Dee Brown

1,812

1999-2003

Brian Cook

1,748

2013-present

Malcolm Hill

1,737

1998-2002

Cory Bradford

1,735

2008-2011

Demetri McCamey

1,718

1978-1981

Eddie Johnson

1,692

2010-2013

Brandon Paul

1,654

1978-1981

Mark Smith

1,653

1989-1993

Andy Kaufmann

1,533

