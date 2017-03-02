SIUE women advance to Ohio Valley Tournament semifinals

The SIUE women’s basketball team advanced to the semifinals of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament with a 77-69 win over Tennessee Tech.
The Cougars, who lead by just two points at halftime, outscored Tennessee Tech 20-9 in the third quarter to create some breathing room and then held on in the fourth quarter.
Lauren White and Gwen Adams each scored 15 points for the Cougars, who will face seventh-seeded Eastern Kentucky at 2 p.m. Friday. Eastern Kentucky upset second-seeded Morehead State on Wednesday. The winner of that semifinal advances to the tournament championship game at 2 p.m. Saturday against either top-seed Belmont or fourth-seeded UT Martin.
The tournament champion earns an automatic bid into the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.
The conference tournament is being televised on ESPN3 and OVCDN.
