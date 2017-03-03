SIUE women fall to Eastern Kentucky in OVC tournament

The SIUE women fell to Eastern Kentucky 61-58 in the semifinals of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament on Friday in Myrtle Beach.
The Cougars, seeded third in the tournament, mounted a furious comeback in the fourth quarter after trailing 43-33, and got to within one point with 36 seconds remaining.
After Eastern Kentucky made a basket with 9 seconds to extend the lead to 3 points, SIUE missed two layups before fouling. Eastern Kentucky missed two free throws with three seconds remaining, but SIUE was unable to get a shot off in the final seconds according to the ESPN.com play-by-play.
Eastern Kentucky now advances to the OVC Tournament championship game to play top-seeded Belmont. The winner advances to the NCAA women’s tournament.
SIUE finishes the season 14-17.
