McKendree’s Kisgen is wrestling coach of the year

McKendree University men's wrestling coach James Kisgen has been named Super Region 3 Coach of the Year by the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA).
Kisgen lead McKendree to a runner-up finish at Super Regionals qualifying six to the National Championship in Birmingham, Ala. The No. 4 Bearcats posted a 19-4 dual record during the 2016-17 campaign knocking off nationally-ranked opponents Notre Dame (OH) twice, Nebraska-Kearney, Findlay, Indianapolis, and Upper Iowa.
This season Kisgen coached Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) Freshman of the Year Nick Foster, a graduate of Belleville West, plus all-conference first teamers Ryan Strope and Brock Wingbermuehle.
In 14 years at McKendree, Kisgen has coached nine National Champions, five runners-up, seven third, and eight fourth-place finishers. Since transitioning to the NCAA, Kisgen has lead McKendree to three top 10 finishes at the NCAA National Championships.
The Bearcats will travel to Birmingham, Ala. this weekend for the NCAA Division II National Championships.
