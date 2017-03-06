Malcolm Hill earns Big Ten postseason honor

Former Belleville East boys basketball star and current University of Illinois Fighting Illini men’s basketball player Malcolm Hill was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team by both the coaches and media on Monday.
Hill, who is currently fourth on the Fighting Illini all-time scoring list, joins Miles Bridges, from Michigan State; Bryant McIntosh, from Northwestern; and Derrick Walton, from Michigan, as choices by both the coaches and media. The coaches chose Bronson Koenig, from Wisconsin, while the media selected Tai Webster, from Nebraska, to round out the team.
Iowa’s Peter Jok, Maryland’s Melo Trimble, Minnesota’s Nate Mason, Purdue’s Caleb Swanigan, and Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ were chosen to the All-Big Ten First Team.
Swanigan was named Big Ten Player of the Year, Bridges was named Freshman of the Year, and Minneosta coach Richard Pitino earned Coach of the Year honors.
Hill earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors in November. He and the Illini take on Michigan at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Big Ten Tournament.
At a glance
These are the 11 players to score 1,500 or more points in University of Illinois history:
Years
Player
Points
1991-1994
Deon Thomas
2,129
1994-1997
Kiwane Garris
1,948
2003-2006
Dee Brown
1,812
2013-present
Malcolm Hill
1,775
1999-2003
Brian Cook
1,748
1998-2002
Cory Bradford
1,735
2008-2011
Demetri McCamey
1,718
1978-1981
Eddie Johnson
1,692
2010-2013
Brandon Paul
1,654
1978-1981
Mark Smith
1,653
1989-1993
Andy Kaufmann
1,533
