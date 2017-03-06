College Sports

March 6, 2017 5:10 PM

Malcolm Hill earns Big Ten postseason honor

News-Democrat

Former Belleville East boys basketball star and current University of Illinois Fighting Illini men’s basketball player Malcolm Hill was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team by both the coaches and media on Monday.

Hill, who is currently fourth on the Fighting Illini all-time scoring list, joins Miles Bridges, from Michigan State; Bryant McIntosh, from Northwestern; and Derrick Walton, from Michigan, as choices by both the coaches and media. The coaches chose Bronson Koenig, from Wisconsin, while the media selected Tai Webster, from Nebraska, to round out the team.

Iowa’s Peter Jok, Maryland’s Melo Trimble, Minnesota’s Nate Mason, Purdue’s Caleb Swanigan, and Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ were chosen to the All-Big Ten First Team.

Swanigan was named Big Ten Player of the Year, Bridges was named Freshman of the Year, and Minneosta coach Richard Pitino earned Coach of the Year honors.

Hill earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors in November. He and the Illini take on Michigan at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Big Ten Tournament.

At a glance

These are the 11 players to score 1,500 or more points in University of Illinois history:

Years

Player

Points

1991-1994

Deon Thomas

2,129

1994-1997

Kiwane Garris

1,948

2003-2006

Dee Brown

1,812

2013-present

Malcolm Hill

1,775

1999-2003

Brian Cook

1,748

1998-2002

Cory Bradford

1,735

2008-2011

Demetri McCamey

1,718

1978-1981

Eddie Johnson

1,692

2010-2013

Brandon Paul

1,654

1978-1981

Mark Smith

1,653

1989-1993

Andy Kaufmann

1,533

