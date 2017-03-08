Turnovers costly as SWIC ends season

1:50 St. Louis Blues Sled Hockey Team shares message of courage, strength Pause

2:09 Shiloh police detectives honored at board meeting

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

0:36 Okawville Rockets celebrate first trip to state tournament in 30 years

3:22 SWIC photography instructor inspired by husband

3:01 Why it's hard to keep the pounds off

0:53 Surveillance catches robbers yanking ATM out of gas station

1:54 Poor township's leader spends $230K on AmEx card

2:59 Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death