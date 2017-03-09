Lady Lynx earn NAIA tournament berth

The No. 25-ranked Lindenwood University-Belleville women’s basketball team recevied an at-large berth to the NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball National Championships Wednesday.
The National Tournament will take place at Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark in Billings, Montana March 15-21.
The Lady Lynx are in the Liston Bracket and the top seed of it went to No. 3-ranked Shawnee State. Lindenwood-Belleville picked up the No. 7 seed and are matched with No. 2 seed and fifth-ranked Vanguard University. The two teams will play March 16 at 9:45 p.m.
Vanguard enters the Championship with a 27-3 overall record, while going 15-1 in the Golden State Athletic Conference.
The winner will play either No. 3-seeded Montana State-Northern or No. 6 Loyola.
