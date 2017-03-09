College Sports

March 9, 2017 3:32 PM

Lady Lynx earn NAIA tournament berth

News-Democrat

The No. 25-ranked Lindenwood University-Belleville women’s basketball team recevied an at-large berth to the NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball National Championships Wednesday.

The National Tournament will take place at Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark in Billings, Montana March 15-21.

The Lady Lynx are in the Liston Bracket and the top seed of it went to No. 3-ranked Shawnee State. Lindenwood-Belleville picked up the No. 7 seed and are matched with No. 2 seed and fifth-ranked Vanguard University. The two teams will play March 16 at 9:45 p.m.

Vanguard enters the Championship with a 27-3 overall record, while going 15-1 in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

The winner will play either No. 3-seeded Montana State-Northern or No. 6 Loyola.

Related content

College Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Edwardsville All-American talks about signing with Iowa Hawkeyes

View more video

Sports Videos