March 14, 2017 8:00 AM

Malcolm Hill enters NIT with an opportunity at making more history

Former Belleville East basketball standout and current University of Illinois Fighting Illini star Malcolm Hill is entering the final few games of his college career.

Hill and the Illini take on Valparaiso at 6:15 p.m. at State Farm Center in Champaign in the opening round of the National Invitation Tournament. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

Hill enters the game as the Illinois' fourth all-time leading scorer and is just 33 points behind Dee Brown from moving up on that list.

Hill, who was named to the All-Big Ten second team, was hobbled throughout Illinois’ 75-55 loss in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. He scored just 4 points on 1-of-8 shooting.

At a glance

These are the 11 players to score 1,500 or more points in University of Illinois history:

Years

Player

Points

1991-1994

Deon Thomas

2,129

1994-1997

Kiwane Garris

1,948

2003-2006

Dee Brown

1,812

2013-present

Malcolm Hill

1,779

1999-2003

Brian Cook

1,748

1998-2002

Cory Bradford

1,735

2008-2011

Demetri McCamey

1,718

1978-1981

Eddie Johnson

1,692

2010-2013

Brandon Paul

1,654

1978-1981

Mark Smith

1,653

1989-1993

Andy Kaufmann

1,533

