Malcolm Hill enters NIT with an opportunity at making more history

Former Belleville East basketball standout and current University of Illinois Fighting Illini star Malcolm Hill is entering the final few games of his college career.
Hill and the Illini take on Valparaiso at 6:15 p.m. at State Farm Center in Champaign in the opening round of the National Invitation Tournament. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
Hill enters the game as the Illinois' fourth all-time leading scorer and is just 33 points behind Dee Brown from moving up on that list.
Hill, who was named to the All-Big Ten second team, was hobbled throughout Illinois’ 75-55 loss in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. He scored just 4 points on 1-of-8 shooting.
At a glance
These are the 11 players to score 1,500 or more points in University of Illinois history:
Years
Player
Points
1991-1994
Deon Thomas
2,129
1994-1997
Kiwane Garris
1,948
2003-2006
Dee Brown
1,812
2013-present
Malcolm Hill
1,779
1999-2003
Brian Cook
1,748
1998-2002
Cory Bradford
1,735
2008-2011
Demetri McCamey
1,718
1978-1981
Eddie Johnson
1,692
2010-2013
Brandon Paul
1,654
1978-1981
Mark Smith
1,653
1989-1993
Andy Kaufmann
1,533
Comments