Mizzou has offered men’s basketball job to Cuonzo Martin, who has resigned from Cal

1:10 Cards sportscaster talks about working with the Belleville Philharmonic Pause

2:28 Three Springs Lake and development in Shiloh makes headway

1:25 District 118 superintendent talks how sales tax revenue would be used

2:59 Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death

2:28 Sheriff Rick Watson talks about sales tax referendum

2:57 St. Elizabeth’s Hospital partners with O’Fallon to enhance park system

1:55 Super-sectional loss ends careers of Edwardsville's standout seniors

1:04 Retired Illinois state police trooper talks about his novel

1:50 The St. Clair County Sheriff's department wish list