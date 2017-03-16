Mascoutah grad reaches quarterfinals at NCAA wrestling tournament

Mascoutah graduate and University of Missouri redshirt senior Lavion Mayes defeated Steve Blaise of Northern Illinois 2-1 in his second round match and will wrestle Friday morning in the quarterfinals.
Improving to 21-2 for the season, the third-seeded Mayes will take on sixth seed Solomon Chichko (23-3), of Virginia Tech, in his quarterfinal match. Also aiding Mayes’ title match hopes was the upset of second seed Anthony Collica, of Oklahoma State, in the second round.
Collica, who lost to Mayes in the third place match at the 2016 national finals, dropped a 9-3 decision to 15th seed Kenny Theobald in his second match. Mayes is the highest remaining seed on the bottom half of the 149-pound bracket. Defending champion and top-ranked Zain Retherford, of Penn State, ran his consecutive-match winning streak to 59 with a pair of victories by technical fall in the top half of the bracket.
Tindle falls
Making a second trip to the national finals, Troy native and SIUE senior Jake Tindle lost his opening round 197-pound match and was later eliminated in the consolation bracket Thursday at Scottrade Center.
A Triad graduate and winner of the Southern Conference championship, Tindle was pinned by 10th seed Kevin Beazley, of Old Dominion, 2:47 into their first round match.
Tindle (19-13) then lost by pin to Brett Harner (15-10), of Princeton, in 1:08.
