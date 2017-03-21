Mascoutah grad named MVC Pitcher of the Week

Southern Illinois University Carbondale junior reliever and Mascoutah High graduate Ryan Netemeyer was named the Missouri Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week on Monday.
Netemeyer did not allow a hit in 3 2/3 innings while picking up three saves last week for the Salukis.
The junior got five of his 11 outs on strikeouts. Netemeyer, who leads the MVC with seven saves this season, earned all three saves on the road, finishing wins at Arkansas State and two at Illinois. On Sunday at Illinois, Netemeyer picked up a five-out save after getting out of a bases loaded, one-out situation in the eighth before pitching a perfect ninth.
Netemeyer (0-0, 2.13 ERA in 11 appearances) now has 20 career saves, which ranks second in SIU history. He has seven saves in 2017, which leads the MVC and ranks third nationally.
Netemeyer is SIU’s first MVC Player of Pitcher of the Week this season and first since Michael Baird threw a one-hit shutout against Illinois last season.
Other former metro-east players on the Salukis’ roster this season include freshman pitcher-outfielder and O’Fallon High graduate Bradley Harrison and junior infielder-outfielder and Edwardsville High graduate Drew Curtis.
Curtis is hitting .261 in seven games with a double and one RBI. Harrison is hitting .143 in 13 games at the plate and as a pitcher is 0-1 with a 2.25 ERA in nine appearances with 10 strikeouts in 12 innings.
The Salukis (11-9) are back in action at Itchy Jones Stadium at 5 p.m. Wednesday against Murray State.
Comments