McKendree women bowlers headed back to NCAA tournament

The McKendree University women’s bowling team earned a spot in the National Collegiate Women’s Bowling Championship in Baton Rouge, La.
McKendree is joined in the eight-team field by Nebraska, Arkansas State, Sam Houston State, Vanderbilt, Fairleigh Dickinson, Stephen F. Austin, and Maryland-Eastern Shore.
The competition begins April 13. The championship final airs on ESPNU at 5:30 p.m. April 15.
This is the Bearcats second consecutive trip to the tournament. They finished third in 2016 behind champion Stephen F. Austin and runner up Nebraska.
“It’s a great feeling knowing that our ladies have been rewarded for their hard work throughout the year,” said Shannon O’Keefe, who is in her third season at the helm of the Bearcats’ program. “Our goal going into every season is to qualify for the NCAA Championships, and I’m proud of what our team has accomplished so far. Now we want to keep working each day so we can be the best team we can be when we step on the lanes in Baton Rouge. I’m thrilled for our ladies.”
Comments