Ex-Edwardsville outfielder pounding out hits for Southeast Missouri

In her first 13 games, freshman outfielder Rachel Anderson is hitting for a team-leading .438 average for the Southeast Missouri State softball team and the second-best average in the Ohio Valley Conference that includes seven doubles and an OVC-best seven triples along with four home runs and 21 RBI.
The former Edwardsville standout is carrying a .781 slugging percentage and .500 on-base percentage.
Freshman infielder Addison Barnouski (O’Fallon) is hitting .323 for SEMO through 26 games with three doubles, two home runs and 13 RBI.
▪ Southern Illinois University Carbondale senior Shaye Harre (Nashville) leads the Salukis in hitting at .369 through 35 games and is second on the team with five home runs and 24 RBIs. She also had 11 doubles and a Missouri Valley Conference-leading 40 walks. Harre hit .368 as a junior last season with 12 homers and 42 RBI, earning first-team All-Region status.
▪ Eastern Illinois University senior infielder Amber Toenyes (Edwardsville) is hitting .330 with seven home runs and 25 RBIs for the Panthers.
▪ Bradley senior outfielder Kelly Kapp (Gibault), a third-team All-Midwest Region selection last spring, is the Braves’ top hitter at .467 through 36 games with seven RBI and a team-leading 35 runs scored.
▪ Former Columbia pitcher Brianna Weilbacher, a junior at Iowa State, is 9-9 with a 4.75 ERA with 133 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings.
Baseball
▪ Former O’Fallon outfielder-first baseman Jeff Hahs, a junior at Division I Campbell University in North Carolina, is second on the team with a .360 batting average through 28 games. He has seven doubles, five home runs and 27 RBIs.
▪ Marshall pitcher Parker Beine (Belleville West) is 0-0 with a 4.76 ERA in five appearances for the Thundering Herd.
▪ Former Gibault High standout Chandler Purcell, a sophomore outfielder at Quincy University, is hitting .356 for the Hawks. He’s also got three doubles, one home run and eight RBI.
▪ Missouri S&T senior infielder Adam Richter (Mater Dei) is second on the team with a .362 average in 26 games that includes eight doubles, three triples and 28 RBIs. Right-hander Anthony Garza (Belleville East) is 1-1 with a 5.35 ERA in seven starts ith 21 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings.
▪ John A. Logan junior college outfielder Cameron Touchette, who hit .534 as an All-Area pick for Columbia last spring, leads his new team with a .391 average and 38 runs through 28 games. Touchette has five doubles, one home run and nine RBIs along with 13 stolen bases.
Other key contributors at Logan are freshman outfielder Collin Clayton (Edwardsville) and sophomore pitcher Zach Haake (Mater Dei). Clayton is hitting .262 in 25 games with four doubles, one home run and 10 RBIs. Haake, who has signed with the University of Kentucky, is 3-1 with a 3.15 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 40 innings.
▪ The large metro-east contingent at Parkland College near Champaign is headed up by former Belleville East standout and sophomore right-hander Brady Schanuel. He’s 4-1 with this season with a 2.08 ERA and 44 strikeouts in just 30 1/3 innings.
Parkland sophomore outfielder Fahd Shakeel (Edwardsville) is hitting .265 with seven doubles, one home run and 22 RBI (tied for second on the team) through 26 games. Sophomore pitcher Daniel Lloyd (Edwardsville) is 3-0 with a 4.70 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings.
Parkland redshirt freshman outfielder Matt Zielonko, the former Edwardsville star who recently committed to the Auburn University at Montgomery, is hitting .225 with three doubles, one homer and 13 RBI.
▪ At Kaskaskia College in Centralia, freshman pitcher Jared Timmermann (Wesclin) is 2-2 with a 5.91 ERA in seven games. Freshman outfielder Bryce Beckmann (Mater Dei) is hitting .316 in 14 games with one homer and 12 RBIs.
