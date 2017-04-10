SIUE’s Woodcock is OVC Player of the Week

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville junior outfielder Dustin Woodcock has been named the Ohio Valley Conference baseball Player of the Week after helping the Cougars to a 3-1 record last week.
The native of Jacksonville hit .733 for the week, collecting 11 hits in 15 at-bats over four games. Six of his hits were doubles, while he also added a triple, a home run, five runs batted in and eight runs scored.
In a week where SIUE averaged 10 runs and 12.5 hits per game, it was Woodcock who starred for the Cougars. He opened the week with a 3-for-4 performance against Western Illinois. He tripled and scored twice in the game.
He then went 8-for-11 during the weekend with six doubles, while helping SIUE to an OVC series win over Eastern Kentucky. He slugged 1.545 in the series and also walked three times to finish with an on-base percentage of .800.
In Sunday's series finale he showed off his defense when he stole a home run from Ben Fisher (the NCAA home run leader) with an incredible leaping catch over the right field wall.
Woodcock currently has an 11-game hitting streak and has reached base successfully in 30 straight games.
The award is the first weekly award of Woodcock's career.
SIUE, 17-14 overall, 6-9 in the OVC, plays host to Bradley at Simmons Complex Tuesday. The Cougars then return to the road for a three-game series at Morehead State this weekend.
