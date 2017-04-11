McKendree knocks off D-1 Billikens with four-run fifth

The McKendree University baseball team captured its first-ever victory over and NCAA Division I program by defeating St. Louis University 5-3 Tuesday.
Senior outfielder Ryan Cates (Anderson, Ind./Yorktown) dropped in a two-run double just inside the right-field line to highlight a four-run fifth inning for the Bearcats, who collected their first win over the Billikens in nearly 31 years.
Tuesday’s win at SLU comes a little more than 48 hours after McKendree registered its highest run output in its NCAA Division II era (dating back to 2013) in a 28-5 win at the University of Indianapolis, then the No. 10-ranked team in Division II.
“I can’t say enough about our effort today. I’m extremely happy with the way we played a team game today,” said McKendree baseball coach Danny Jackson, who is in his first season at the helm of the Bearcats’ program. “We pitched the ball really well, took care of it on defense and made some big plays when we needed them. Offensively we took advantage of some opportunities in the fifth inning and made it all stand up. This carries over from the effort we showed in that last game at Indianapolis. Any time you can beat a Division I team it’s a great win for your program, and we were able to get it done today.”
The Bearcats’ last win over the Billikens came in a 17-8 triumph in the first game of a doubleheader back on April 19, 1986.
The win was the second in a row for McKendree, which improves to 11-21 on the season. The Bearcats will head to Evansville, Ind., over the weekend for a four-game Great Lakes Valley Conference series at the University of Southern Indiana. The teams will meet in doubleheaders Friday and Saturday with first pitch each day set for noon.
