April 12, 2017 7:26 PM

SWIC women sign Belleville West player

By Dean Criddle

Belleville West senior Anjanice Jones and Centralia senior Brook Nosett signed letters of intent to play college basketball for SWIC in 2017-2018.

Jones averaged three points and five rebounds for the Maroons this season.

The Blue Storm finished the 2016-17 season 10-17 and have won just 21 games in the previous three seasons.

“The 10 wins wasn’t great but it was an improvement over the past two years and the goal is to get the program back to where we’re fighting for a conference title and a chance to get into the national tournament,” coach Mike Juenger said.

