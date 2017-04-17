SWIC lands Gibault standout Trevor Davis

Looking to rebuild after a losing season, Southwestern Illinois College men’s basketball coach Jay Harrington announced last week that Gibault High School senior Trevor Davis has committed to play for Blue Storm beginning in the 2017-18 season.
Davis, a 6-foot-4 guard and forward, averaged 17.6 points and nearly 10 rebounds this past season at Gibault, which finished 22-8 and was one of the top Class 1A programs in the metro-east.
Harrington said that Davis reminds him of former Blue Storm standout Lance Stemler. Also a Gibault graduate, Stemler went on to become a first team All-American at SWIC and later went to be a starter at Indiana University.
“What I really like about Trevor is his understanding and knowledge of the game. He is a a true student of the game,” Harrington. “He reminds me of Lance (Stemler) and he comes from an excellent program at Gibault. He is a very intelligent young man. He’s just the type of student-athlete you love to have in your program.”
Hill gains honors
Harrington also announced last week that Blue Storm standout Jaalam Hill has been chosen as the NJCAA Region 24 Freshman of the Year and was a first team selection in both Region 24 and the Great Rivers Athletic Conference.
An athletic 6-foot-6 guard and forward, Hill averaged 20.9 points and 8.7 rebounds for a Blue Storm team which finished 14-18 last season.
