NCAA tournament coming back to St. Louis in 2020

St. Louis will once again play host to the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in 2020.
Scottrade Center will be the site of first- and second-round games on March 19 and 21, 2020.
The city last played host to games in 2016, and Scottrade was home to one of the biggest upsets of the tournament when 15 seed Middle Tennessee State upset 2 seed Michigan State.
St. Louis has seen its share of big upsets, as in 2014 in a third-round game, 10th seeded Stanford upset Kansas. That came two years after Kansas defeated North Carolina in the St. Louis regional final to advance to the Final Four.
In total, 2020 will be the 16th time the city has played host to part of the NCAA tournament. UCLA, Marquette and North Carolina have won national championships in St. Louis.
The city was also chosen to be the site of the 2021 NCAA wrestling championships.
Comments