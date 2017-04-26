Three college players from metro-east are likely NFL draft targets

At least three metro-east natives hold legitimate hope of hearing their names called during the three-day NFL draft, which begins Thursday in Philadelphia.

Here’s a brief look at the college careers and draft projections for each:

▪ Chase Allen, linebacker, Southern Illinois, Belleville East

The 2012 Belleville East graduate was just the second player in program history to lead the SIUC Salukis in tackles three years in a row. An honorable mention all-conference pick following his senior season, Allen was rated no better than a seventh-round pick. Two things likely improved his stock, though: A solid performance at the annual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and a head-turning showing at the Northwestern Pro Day. His 4.58-second time in the 40-yard dash was the best in the group and was matched or beaten by just two linebackers who participated in the NFL Combine. NFLdraftscout.com now rates Allen (6-foot-3, 241 pounds) the 14th out of 170 draft eligible linebackers. Both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins have reportedly been in contact with him.

▪ Brian Hill, running back, Wyoming, Belleville West

A 2014 graduate of Belleville West is the all-time leading rusher at Wyoming with 4,287 yards and 35 touchdowns in just three seasons. His 1,860 yards last season made him a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award, which goes annually to college football’s best running back. Hill elected to skip his senior season to join a deep roster of draft-eligible running backs. His performance at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis established him as a solid choice in the fourth round. NFL.com lists his size (6-1, 219), durability and blocking ability among Hill’s strengths. He tends to lower his head and bull-rush tacklers too soon, however, rather than use his speed and elusiveness to gain extra yardage. Hill has made visits to Kansas City and Atlanta. Denver and Minnesota also have shown interest.

▪ Adoree Jackson, defensive back, Southern California, Belleville native

Jackson grew up in Belleville and attended Belleville West his freshman year. Then he moved to California to live with his sister and brother-in-law and finish his high school career against stiff Los Angeles competition. Even through his years at USC, he wore the Belleville area code, 618, on his eye black and told the Los Angeles Times “I always wanted to be a hometown hero.” As a Trojan, he was named a Freshman All-American, Pac-12 Defensive Rookie of the Year, first-team all conference and an All-American. As a junior, Jackson won the Jim Thorpe Award as the best defensive back in college football. In addition, Jackson caught 27 passes for 414 yards and two touchdowns and has 941 total kick return yards. He’s also a world-class track athlete, barely missing out on a spot on the 2015 U.S. National Team in both the 400-meter relay and the long jump. NFL scouts wonder if Jackson’s 5-10, 185-pound stature is big enough for an NFL cornerback, though they universally acknowledge his speed and athleticism are rare. Multiple reports say the Dallas Cowboys are targeting Jackson with the 28th overall pick.