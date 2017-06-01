Edwardsville grad, former Lynx sign with SWIC

The SWIC men’s basketball program signed Oliver Stephen, of Edwardsville, and Braden Fitzjerrells, of Mount Vernon, for the 2017-18 season.
Fitzjerrells spent the past season playing for Lindenwood-Belleville, average 7.2 points a game.
Stephen average 13.6 points a game for the Tigers this past season and shot 59 percent from 3-point range.
“Oliver comes from a great program at Edwardsville and he can just really shoot it from the perimeter,” SWIC coach Jay Harrington said. “I know people say he’s one-dimensional but in watching him play with his AAU team I don’t think think he is.”
The other new editions to the SWIC program are Destan Williams (Pattonville, Mo. High School), Javonte Perkins (Miller Career Academy, St. Louis), Allen White, (Machesney Park, Il. Harlem High School) and Bralyn James from Dallas, Texas.
